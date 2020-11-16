COVID-19: Cases surge at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb at the Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough.

Executive director Lionel Towns early Monday afternoon told Global News Peterborough that 14 residents are now in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 with several test results still pending.

The active case number at the 256-bed home has jumped from five reported on Thursday.

There were also two deaths due to COVID-19 last week, the latest on Wednesday evening, Towns said.

An outbreak was initially declared on Oct. 31 after a caregiver — not a direct employee of the municipally-run facility on Dutton Road — tested positive for COVID-19.

Towns also said there are also four confirmed positive cases among staff with several tests outstanding.

The health unit over the weekend reported 10 new cases in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. According to Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, seven of the cases were related to the outbreak at Fairhaven.

Towns said the pending test results should be received Monday or Tuesday. He said staff remain “tightly cohorted” and additional housekeeping resources have been deployed for the Westview 2 area.

“I don’t have any answers for how long this pandemic will last, how we are supposed to regenerate energy to keep going, and how we are supposed to keep patient until the end of the virus and the beginning of the ‘normal’ that we used to have,” Towns said.

“There are no solutions that are guaranteed to be 100 per cent effective and no way of knowing the right paths to take until they are taken. If I had magic ideas I wouldn’t be struggling so much along with all of you.”

— More to come.

