Crime

Police investigate attempted kidnapping in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 1:32 pm
The man is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about six-feet tall, stocky with a black beard and wearing a red, yellow and green beanie.
The man is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about six-feet tall, stocky with a black beard and wearing a red, yellow and green beanie.

OPP are investigating what they are calling an attempted kidnapping that took place near downtown Orillia, Ont., on Saturday evening.

According to Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans, a man in a silver sedan approached a woman in the Elgin Street and Front Street area just after 6 p.m.

“(A) male approached in a vehicle and started a conversation with a female,” Const. Dongelmans told Global News on Monday.

“Basically he tried to grab her and get her into the motor vehicle. He was unsuccessful and he fled.”

Const. Dongelmans said the man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, about six feet tall, stocky, with a black beard, and wearing a red, yellow and green beanie.

The vehicle is described as an older model silver sedan, Dongelmans added.

