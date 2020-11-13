Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged in cocaine, fentanyl investigation in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 6:14 pm
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment on Atherley Road, where they arrested three men.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment on Atherley Road, where they arrested three men.

A 19-year-old Brampton resident has been charged following a cocaine and fentanyl investigation in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment on Atherley Road, where they arrested three men.

Read more: Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ assault in Orillia, Ont.

Officers also seized a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a large knife.

Jaden Walden, 19, from Brampton, was subsequently charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, opioid possession, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Walden was released on a Form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in December.

Read more: Police investigate after man found dead in Orillia, Ont.

Investigators determined the other two men they arrested weren’t involved and they were released unconditionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

