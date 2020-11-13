19-year-old charged in cocaine, fentanyl investigation in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 19-year-old Brampton resident has been charged following a cocaine and fentanyl investigation in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment on Atherley Road, where they arrested three men.

Officers also seized a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a large knife.

Jaden Walden, 19, from Brampton, was subsequently charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, opioid possession, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Walden was released on a Form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators determined the other two men they arrested weren’t involved and they were released unconditionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.