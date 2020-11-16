Strong winds leave thousands in the dark across Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

From the Outaouais to Bas-Saint-Laurent regions, nearly 13,250 Hydro-Québec customers were without electricity early Monday.

The power outages were likely caused by the strong gusts of wind that began to surge Sunday evening.

The three regions most affected before 5 a.m. were the Montérégie, Mauricie and Bas-Saint-Laurent, each with nearly 2,500 customers without electricity.

The situation has improved, however. As of 9 a.m., there are about 9,000 clients without power across Quebec.

In Ontario, several tens of thousands of Hydro One clients, the province’s electricity supplier, were without power late Sunday night.

