Canada

Strong winds leave thousands in the dark across Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal.
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

From the Outaouais to Bas-Saint-Laurent regions, nearly 13,250 Hydro-Québec customers were without electricity early Monday.

The power outages were likely caused by the strong gusts of wind that began to surge Sunday evening.

The three regions most affected before 5 a.m. were the Montérégie, Mauricie and Bas-Saint-Laurent, each with nearly 2,500 customers without electricity.

READ MORE: Montreal volunteers give out meals and care packages to the homeless community

The situation has improved, however. As of 9 a.m., there are about 9,000 clients without power across Quebec.

In Ontario, several tens of thousands of Hydro One clients, the province’s electricity supplier, were without power late Sunday night.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
