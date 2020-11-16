Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

More regions classified as ‘red zones’ in Ontario after coronavirus thresholds lowered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’' Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 13, 2020): The Ontario government is moving more regions into 'red zones' as COVID-19 infections surge. And as Eric Sorensen reports, Premier Doug Ford says he's not afraid to impose another lockdown.

TORONTO — Three regions in the Toronto area join the COVID-19 red zone today.

The stricter public health measures come into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton regions.

Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown — on Saturday.

Read more: Toronto deemed ‘red zone’ starting Saturday; stricter city-imposed shutdowns in place

Another six regions, such as Durham and Waterloo, will move to the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.

Today’s developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is “staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling' Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling
Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling
Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesHamiltonTorontoOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19York RegionHalton RegionRed ZoneOntario Red Zonesontario colour-coded restrictions system
Flyers
More weekly flyers