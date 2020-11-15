Nova Scotia, New Brunswick craft fairs to bring Christmas cheer amid COVID-19

Many craft fairs and shows are popping up across the Maritimes in preparation for the holidays, with some going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic while others are happening in-person with strict guidelines being put in place.

Virtual market events are allowing vendors to advertise their offerings on the events’ Facebook group as buyers browse through the listings. Shoppers can also pay online or message vendors to arrange for pickup, meetup, or shipping.

The following are some of the most recent events happening online:

New Brunswick Online Craft Show scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 and 22.

6th Annual Sackville Christmas Craft in Nova Scotia running online until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In the meantime, the longest-running Christmas craft show in Atlantic Canada, Christmas at the Forum, will be held this year, but with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.

According to the Forum, the event will be held in the Multipurpose Centre in Halifax only, with approximately 100 booths, 7 weekends in a row. It began on Nov. 6 and will run until Dec. 18.

“We will make sure we do not exceed maximum capacity of 200 attendees by providing an online reservation system which will also request your contact information in case we have to do contact tracing,” the forum states on its website.

Once a person books their ticket, they’ll be grouped in a specific time slot.

Christmas at the Cove is another event spreading Christmas cheer at Fisherman’s Cove in Eastern Passage amid the pandemic. The forum curates local handmade gifts and food to support local artists and small businesses.

The Fredericton Craft Show is scheduled to take place on Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Estey’s Bridge Community Centre.

But there have been some major cancellations, such as Moncton’s biggest Christmas craft show — Christmas at the Coliseum — which has been cancelled for the first time in 33 years due to COVID-19.

“As tough decisions go, this one has been exhausting. Nevertheless, with everything surrounding COVID-19, I cannot in good conscience risk the health of so many by hosting Turner’s Christmas this year,” said Joe Savoie, the event’s organizer.

“To all of you who support the show, I am truly sorry that you will not be able to enjoy everything Turner’s Christmas has become. Believe me when I say our family, and our show family will be missing it just as much,” he added.

As of Sunday, New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 22.