Ontario reports 1,248 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Ontario reported 1,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 94,009.

“Locally, there are 364 new cases in Toronto, 308 in Peel and 125 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,062 more resolved cases and over 42,200 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,643,922 tests, while 26,147 remain under investigation.

The province said that the case counts are underestimated Sunday as approximately 40 cases from Toronto were not reported due to a technical error.

Meanwhile, 78,303 cases are considered resolved, which is 83.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty-nine new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,361.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 479 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 23), with 118 in intensive care (up by 11) and 67 on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Nov. 13 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

45,450 people are male

48,077 people are female

10,658 people are 19 and under

34,028 people are 20 to 39

26,802 people are 40 to 59

13,825 people are 60 to 79

8,683 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,077 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by nine. There are currently 101 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.

There are 719 active cases among long-term care residents and 521 among staff.

