Max Gros-Louis, former leader of Huron Wendat First Nation, dies at 89

Send this page to someone via email

Former Grand Chief Magella (Max) Gros-Louis, who championed Indigenous rights for more than 30 years as leader of the Huron-Wendat First Nation, has died at the age of 89.

Grand Chief Remy Vincent confirmed the news in a statement.

Born in 1931, Gros-Louis led the First Nation for a total of 33 years, from 1964 to 1984, from 1987 to 1996 and from 2004 to 2008.

According to the Huron-Wendat statement, during that time he worked to enlarge the nation’s territory, brought the community to international prominence and raised awareness of Canada’s mistreatment of Indigenous people.

My deepest condolences to the family of Max Gros-Louis, as well as to the Huron-Wendat Nation, a nation that he served for more than three decades as Grand Chief. Canada is mourning the loss of this great builder who advocated for dialogue, respect and harmony. #cdnpoli — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) November 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

He was one of the founding members of the National Indian Brotherhood, which became the Assembly of First Nations, and was a recipient of numerous awards including the Order of Canada and the Order of Quebec.

Vincent described Gros-Louis as one of the builders of the nation, and said it would be hard to sum up his contributions in a single statement.

“Grand Chief One Onti, on behalf of the Huron-Wendat Nation, we thank you for walking with us and by our side,” he wrote.

For more than 30 years, Max Gros-Louis served as the Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation. He had a bold vision for a better future, not only for the members of his community but for Indigenous Peoples everywhere. My thoughts are with all who are mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2020

Ghislain Picard, the leader of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, praised Gros-Louis as a respected political leader.

Story continues below advertisement

“His contribution to the influence of the First Nations as well as his sense of duty, community and fraternity made him an impressive leader that everyone will remember,” he said in a statement.

“Although his departure leaves a great void, his imposing political, cultural and community legacy will remain etched in history forever.”

A number of federal and Quebec politicians, including Premier Francois Legault, also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“Quebec is losing a leader, a passionate defender of the rights and culture of Aboriginal Nations,” Legault wrote.

“He contributed to advancing the collaboration and respect between our peoples.”

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller also paid tribute to the longtime leader, describing him as a builder who advocated for dialogue, respect and harmony