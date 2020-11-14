Recipe: Blueberry buttermilk scones

Send this page to someone via email

Cool weather has arrived, which means it’s time to dig into those comfort food recipes.

Chef kiko Nakata from Miku restaurant is here with a simple and satisfying recipe for blueberry buttermilk scones that will help you forget that the temperatures are dropping outside.

Ingredients

For scones

AP flour: 380 g

Sugar: 87 g

Baking powder: 19 g

Salt: 6 g

Zest of one lemon

Salted butter: (cold) 96 g

Frozen blueberries: 150 g

Buttermilk: 288 g

OPTIONAL: coarse sugar For sprinkling

For egg wash

Egg: 2

Milk: 100 g

Method

Add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest into standing mixer with paddle attachment Mix until combined Cut butter into 1 inch chunks and add to mixer. Mix on low until butter chunks are pea sized. Add buttermilk, mix until just combined Keep the blueberries in the freezer right up until you mix them into the dough to prevent any bleeding Add blueberries and mix until just combined. Don’t overmix or the scones will be overly chewy and turn purple! Cut into 8-10 pieces, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until golden and fully cooked Serve warm with clotted cream and jam

