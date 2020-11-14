Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Blueberry buttermilk scones

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 1:38 pm
Freshly picked blueberries are seen in Ladner, B.C., on July 21, 2014.
Freshly picked blueberries are seen in Ladner, B.C., on July 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cool weather has arrived, which means it’s time to dig into those comfort food recipes.

Chef kiko Nakata from Miku restaurant is here with a simple and satisfying recipe for blueberry buttermilk scones that will help you forget that the temperatures are dropping outside.

Ingredients

For scones

  • AP flour: 380 g
  • Sugar: 87 g
  • Baking powder: 19 g
  • Salt: 6 g
  • Zest of one lemon
  • Salted butter: (cold) 96 g
  • Frozen blueberries: 150 g
  • Buttermilk: 288 g
  • OPTIONAL: coarse sugar For sprinkling
Trending Stories

For egg wash

  • Egg: 2
  • Milk: 100 g

Method

  1. Add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest into standing mixer with paddle attachment
  2. Mix until combined
  3. Cut butter into 1 inch chunks and add to mixer. Mix on low until butter chunks are pea sized.
  4. Add buttermilk, mix until just combined
  5. Keep the blueberries in the freezer right up until you mix them into the dough to prevent any bleeding
  6. Add blueberries and mix until just combined. Don’t overmix or the scones will be overly chewy and turn purple!
  7. Cut into 8-10 pieces, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar
  8. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until golden and fully cooked
  9. Serve warm with clotted cream and jam
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global BC recipesRecipeBakingbaking recipePastry Recipescone recipeblueberry recipeblueberry scone recipe
Flyers
More weekly flyers