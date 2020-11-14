Recipe: Blueberry buttermilk scones

Cool weather has arrived, which means it’s time to dig into those comfort food recipes.
Chef kiko Nakata from Miku restaurant is here with a simple and satisfying recipe for blueberry buttermilk scones that will help you forget that the temperatures are dropping outside.
Ingredients
For scones
- AP flour: 380 g
- Sugar: 87 g
- Baking powder: 19 g
- Salt: 6 g
- Zest of one lemon
- Salted butter: (cold) 96 g
- Frozen blueberries: 150 g
- Buttermilk: 288 g
- OPTIONAL: coarse sugar For sprinkling
Trending Stories
For egg wash
- Egg: 2
- Milk: 100 g
Method
- Add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest into standing mixer with paddle attachment
- Mix until combined
- Cut butter into 1 inch chunks and add to mixer. Mix on low until butter chunks are pea sized.
- Add buttermilk, mix until just combined
- Keep the blueberries in the freezer right up until you mix them into the dough to prevent any bleeding
- Add blueberries and mix until just combined. Don’t overmix or the scones will be overly chewy and turn purple!
- Cut into 8-10 pieces, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar
- Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until golden and fully cooked
- Serve warm with clotted cream and jam
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments