Nanaimo couple missing since Wednesday found cold and hungry but safe

A Nanaimo couple that had been missing since Remembrance Day has been located and is safe, RCMP confirm.

Cody Martin, 32, and Tamara Sandulak, 29, had told family and friends they were going fishing at the Nanaimo Lakes on Wednesday.

The duo was reported missing the next day when they failed to return.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said the couple was located shortly after 8 a.m., Saturday at remote Moriarty Lake, about 16 kilometres beyond where they were expected to be.

The couple’s truck had broken down, and they had stayed with the vehicle the whole time, he said.

“Wisely, they stayed with the truck, that’s the key,” he said.

They were unable to get cell phone reception until Saturday morning, when they succeeded in contacting a family member.

The pair and their dog were located unhurt, but cold and hungry, and have since been airlifted to safety and reunited with their family.