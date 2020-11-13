Search resumes for couple missing near Nanaimo who went fishing on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a couple who have been missing since they told family and friends they were going out fishing on Wednesday resumed Friday morning.

Cody Martin, 32, and Tamara Sandulak, 29, headed out to the Nanaimo Lakes area on Remembrance Day for a day of fishing.

They were reported missing on Thursday when they didn’t return.

Their black lab cross, called Rex, is also with them.

Cody Martin and Rex. Photo submitted.

Martin and Sandulak are experienced in the outdoors and have been to the area a number of times for fishing and to pick mushrooms, RCMP said.

Dozens of search and rescue volunteers started searching on foot and with ATVs on Thursday and started again this morning.

RCMP air support is also expected to help in the search, depending on weather conditions.

Search crews are also hoping to find the couple’s vehicle, a burgundy Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with BC plate number NV9240.

Nanaimo RCMP and search crews are asking people to stay away from the area as it is an active logging site, it is also hunting season and the area has had several days of snowfall.

Neighbouring search and rescue crews from Cowichan and Arrowsmith are expected to join Nanaimo Search and Rescue today.

Martin is six-foot-four-inches all, 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan-coloured pants. Sandulak is five-foot-six-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans or leggings.

If anyone has information on their location, they are asked to call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-41121.

