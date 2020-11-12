Menu

Canada

Young Surrey B.C. mom missing with her 3-year-old daughter

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 3:10 pm
Click to play video 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? – Sep 21, 2020

A Surrey B.C. woman and her three-year-old daughter are missing and their family is concerned about their well-being.

Naomi Morrisseau was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 10400-block of 125A Street in Surrey, according to RCMP. They believe she is with her daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat but no one has heard from them since Nov. 7 at approximately 4 p.m.

Morrisseau is described as a 26-year-old Aboriginal woman, about five-feet-four-inches tall, 165 pounds with a medium build and long dark brown hair.

Read more: Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen girl

Anyone with information about Morrisseau and her daughter is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2020-173993 / 2020-174941.

Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis.
Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis. Surrey RCMP
