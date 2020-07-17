Menu

B.C. search and rescue crews continue to see a surge in calls

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 2:21 pm
Sandra Riches with BC AdventureSmart discusses the importance of planning ahead to stay safe in response to a recent uptick in hiker rescues.

B.C. search and rescue crews say they continue to see a surge in calls.

The BC Search and Rescue Association says volunteers performed 110 tasks during the first two weeks of July, a 50 per cent increase over the same time period last year.

Concerning surge in search and rescue calls in B.C.

Last month, the BCSARA said volunteers were tasked to 50 calls in a week, many of which were related to dementia or mental health issues.

Dramatic rescue in Squamish highlights busy times for search and rescue crews

Warmer weather and more of the economy reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic add an extra layer of risk.

Search and rescue teams have made repeated appeals this spring for added caution in the backcountry due to COVID-19.

— With files from Simon Little

