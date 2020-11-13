Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Teen in life-threatening condition after falling through Toronto high school skylight: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
The exterior of Victoria Park Collegiate Institute.
The exterior of Victoria Park Collegiate Institute. File / Google Streetview

Toronto police say a boy has critical injuries after falling through a skylight at a high school Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, located on Wallingford Road near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road, at around 5:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said it wasn’t clear how the teenager, who is believed to be around 14 years old, got access to the skylight or if he was alone.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto Paramedics were rushing the boy to a hospital with a police escort, the spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceVictoria Park Collegiate InstituteTeen falls through skylightTeen falls through skylight TorontoToronto high schoolsVictoria Park Collegiate
Flyers
More weekly flyers