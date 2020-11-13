Teen in life-threatening condition after falling through Toronto high school skylight: police

Toronto police say a boy has critical injuries after falling through a skylight at a high school Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, located on Wallingford Road near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road, at around 5:20 p.m.
The spokesperson said it wasn’t clear how the teenager, who is believed to be around 14 years old, got access to the skylight or if he was alone.
Toronto Paramedics were rushing the boy to a hospital with a police escort, the spokesperson said.
More to come.
