Coronavirus: 12 Saskatoon high schools moving to Level 3 under Safe Schools Plan

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Great Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) are moving most of their high schools to Level 3 of Saskatchewan’s Safe Schools Plan.

The Saskatchewan government recommended Friday that all high schools with more than 600 students move to Level 3 of the back-to-school plan to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

SPS said it is implementing the measure at Aden Bowman, Bedford Road, Centennial, Evan Hardy, Marion M. Graham, Mount Royal, Tommy Douglas and Walter Murray.

GSCS said Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School, Holy Cross High School and St. Joseph High School will move to Level 3.

Under Level 3, there is reduced face-to-face learning, a shift to some home learning and a reduction in the number of students in the school at the same time.

GSCS said for their schools, students will attend in-person learning and learn online on alternate days.

Both school divisions said details of the new schedules will be released to families early next week.

The measure comes into effect on Thursday, Nov. 19 at both school divisions. Until then, regular in-school classes continue.

City Park School, Nutana Collegiate and Royal West Campus are not impacted due to their enrolment size, SPS said.

The public school division said the online learning centre will operate as scheduled.

