Crime

Kelowna man arrested following Friday morning bank robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 3:50 pm
A bundle of cash atop an RCMP vehicle. Kelowna police say the cash was seized from the bank robbery suspect.
A bundle of cash atop an RCMP vehicle. Kelowna police say the cash was seized from the bank robbery suspect. Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna man was arrested on Friday morning following a bank robbery in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP say a financial institution along the 300 block of Highway 33 West was robbed around 9:45 a.m., with officers quickly swarming to the scene.

“Citizens advised police that the suspect was observed running through a neighbourhood nearby,” said Const. Solana Paré. “Our officers located the suspect on foot in the area of the 100 block of Adventure Road.”

Read more: Teens among 4 arrested in Mississauga following Cambridge bank robbery

“Those officers pursued the suspect on foot and managed to take that suspect into police custody without incident.”

Police say the 43-year-old man – who allegedly approached a teller and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash – is in custody, and that he’s facing potential charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home' Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home
Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home
