Winnipeg teens charged in machete robbery that sent 15-year-old to hospital

Three Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection with a violent robbery early Monday morning in a Concordia Avenue parking lot.

Police said a passerby alerted them to a seriously injured 15-year-old boy in the parking lot just after 12:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Police said two of the three suspects were known to the victim, and believe they had arranged a meeting with him, at which point he was robbed of property — including his clothing — attacked with a machete and left on the ground with serious injuries.

The suspects, a 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 15 and 16, are facing robbery charges.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with aggravated assault and disguise with intent. He remains in custody.

