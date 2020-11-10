Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teens charged in machete robbery that sent 15-year-old to hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 4:22 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection with a violent robbery early Monday morning in a Concordia Avenue parking lot.

Police said a passerby alerted them to a seriously injured 15-year-old boy in the parking lot just after 12:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Machete-wielding man tries to mount horse statue, bear sprays officers: Winnipeg police

Police said two of the three suspects were known to the victim, and believe they had arranged a meeting with him, at which point he was robbed of property — including his clothing — attacked with a machete and left on the ground with serious injuries.

The suspects, a 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 15 and 16, are facing robbery charges.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with aggravated assault and disguise with intent. He remains in custody.

