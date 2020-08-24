Menu

Crime

Machete-wielding man tries to mount horse statue, bear sprays officers: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police say he tried to climb onto a horse statue in front of P.F Chang's restaurant on St. James Street while armed with a machete.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police say he tried to climb onto a horse statue in front of P.F Chang's restaurant on St. James Street while armed with a machete. Facebook/P.F. Chang's Winnipeg

Police say officers had to use a Taser to keep a machete-wielding man from getting up on a high horse in front of a Polo Park area restaurant Sunday.

Officers were called to P.F. Chang’s restaurant at 865 St. James St. around 7 p.m. where police say a man armed with a two-foot-long machete was for some reason trying to climb onto one of two large horse statues that sit on either side of the eatery’s front doors.

In a release Monday, police say the man sprayed bear spray at both responding officers before dismounting the horse and taking off on foot through the parking lot.

The officers were able to catch up with the suspect, who once again sprayed bear spray at the officers, police say.

The officers say they used a Taser to finally take the man into custody.

Kevin Andrew Grier-Bruce, 19, is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with court conditions.

Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
