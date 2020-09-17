4 suspects arrested in Mississauga following bank robbery in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were tracked down in Mississauga following a police pursuit that began after a bank robbery in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Waterloo Regional Police say the suspects entered the Scotiabank on Hespeler Road at around 3:30 p.m., flashed a gun and demanded money from the tellers.

Police say the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A short time later, OPP said on Twitter they were notified by Waterloo police that the robbery suspects were headed toward Highway 401.

Provincial police say they found the vehicle on the highway and it was involved in a minor collision with a cruiser that left an officer with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle left Highway 401 in Mississauga and then Peel Regional Police were contacted.

It was found in the area of Bristol Road West and Creditview Road area of Mississauga.

By 7:30 p.m., Peel police announced they had tracked down and arrested four suspects with the help of Waterloo police and the OPP.

Waterloo police say they are facing charges of robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.