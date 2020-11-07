Saskatoon’s air support unit tracks suspects in robbery, car chase incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service’s Air Support Unit was called in to assist officers in two separate incidents on Friday.

Just before 9 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 700 block of Baltzan Boulevard for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say they observed a driver quickly leaving the area as they attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The suspect fled from officers and the air support unit followed it to Erindale, say police.

Following the chase, the suspect, a 54-year-old man, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, evading police and criminal harassment.

The unit also helped track down a robbery suspect after police were called to the 800 block of 22 Street West.

According to police, a man approached another man and demanded his property as he allegedly brandished bear spray.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s keys, say police. No injuries were reported.

The air support unit and the K9 unit were able to track down the 20-year-old suspect who now faces charges of robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, possessing a controlled drug, and four counts of failing to comply with release documents.

