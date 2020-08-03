Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after late-night car, foot chase in Saskatoon: police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 2:29 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say a 29-year-old man who evaded officers Sunday night is facing several charges.

Officers say, at roughly 11:30 p.m., police noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen at 20th Street and Avenue N that was believed to have been involved in an earlier hit and run in Saskatoon.

A watch commander told Global News, the hit and run incident did not lead to any serious injuries, likely just vehicle damage.

Using the help from the Air Support Unit (ASU), police tracked down the vehicle in the 800 block of Avenue O South. Police say a suspect fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2020

Police say that when the man was approached, he shone a flashlight into an officer’s eyes. Police say that’s when an officer used his Taser, unsuccessfully, on the man.

Police say the suspect fled that scene as well, but was tracked down and arrested.

The man is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, hit and run, and impaired driving.

