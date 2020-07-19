Saskatoon police arrest suspect after 3 people attacked with bear spray

Saskatoon police arrested a man accused of using bear spray on three people on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 500 block of 20th Street West just before 8 a.m. and found three victims who had been sprayed with bear repellant, according to a statement.
The victims, a 16-year-old-girl, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were treated by paramedics and told police they knew the suspect.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old man minutes later after he was found hiding under a deck on Avenue G S, a block away.
He has been charged with, among other things, possession of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking.
