Saskatoon first responders are treating a woman for what appears to be a stab wound, according to officials on the scene.

Just before noon emergency crews were called to a house in the 200 block of Avenue D South in Riverdale.

Four police vehicles and a fire truck were out front of a house and a woman in a stretcher was being loaded into an ambulance.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

