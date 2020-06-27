Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police are searching for suspects in four different crimes that all occurred on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Officers are looking for those responsible for a stabbing and a violent robbery, as well as for firing a gun at a vehicle and for attempting to break into a house while armed with a gun, according to a series of statements.

Police responded to the first incident, a stabbing, shortly before midnight on Friday.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of Avenue K South and found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed several times.

Paramedics brought the victim to hospital and determined his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

About eight minutes later, police responded to a robbery in the 1200 block of Avenue H North, just a few blocks away.

A 45-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed by three male suspects.

According to a police statement, the man had received a call from an alarm company warning of a break-in at his house.

He arrived to check on his home and discovered three men inside, who then beat him and stole tools and personal items.

Paramedics determined he did not need to go to the hospital, having received only minor injuries.

About a half-hour later, police were called to a parking lot on Ruth St East and Lorne Avenue because a suspect fired a gun at a parked car. Police say a witness reported the weapon used was a shotgun.

A statement says three men were sitting in a car when an older, dark grey sedan of unknown make and model drove by with the rear passenger window down.

Someone inside the passing sedan fired at the parked car and two vehicles appear to have been damaged.

A police watch commander told Global News no one was hurt and that officers believe the suspects fired birdshot. He also said there is nothing to suggest the people involved were specifically targeted.

Close to 3 a.m. police were called to an attempted break and enter.

A male suspect, wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, had attempted to break into a house, on the 800 block of 33rd Street East.

When the homeowner confronted the suspect, he pointed a handgun at the homeowner and then fled.

A canine unit couldn’t find the suspect and police believe he left in a vehicle.

The watch commander said he doesn’t believe the events are connected. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them, at 306-975-8300, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

