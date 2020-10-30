Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Oct. 12 robbery, murder

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide detectives have made an arrest in an Oct. 12 incident that left a 24-year-old man dead in what police called a random robbery and assault.

Derrik Lawrence Edward Smith, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with a probation order, in connection with the murder of Denzel Constant.

Police said Constant was confronted by a man near Salter Street and Burrows Avenue in the William Whyte area. The man robbed Constant, then assaulted him and fled, police said. Constant died from his injuries the next day.

Smith remains in custody.

