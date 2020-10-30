Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Oct. 12 robbery, murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 1:11 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg homicide detectives have made an arrest in an Oct. 12 incident that left a 24-year-old man dead in what police called a random robbery and assault.

Derrik Lawrence Edward Smith, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with a probation order, in connection with the murder of Denzel Constant.

Read more: Winnipeg records 36th homicide; name released in 35th death

Police said Constant was confronted by a man near Salter Street and Burrows Avenue in the William Whyte area. The man robbed Constant, then assaulted him and fled, police said. Constant died from his injuries the next day.

Smith remains in custody.

