Coronavirus: Ottawa down to 41 new COVID-19 cases following single-day spike

Ottawa returned to relatively lower levels of coronavirus infection on Friday, though the number of new deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the city remains high.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, down from a spike of 91 new cases on Thursday.

The local public health unit also reported six new deaths related to the virus, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 356.

There have now been 7,766 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 493 of those cases considered active.

There are currently 60 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, eight of whom are in intensive care.

A new coronavirus outbreak was declared at the Forest Hill long-term care home where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

There are 35 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions including retirement homes, shelters, schools and daycares.

A coronavirus outbreak at the city-run Esther By Child Care Centre meanwhile has spread to another cohort at the daycare, forcing the shutdown of the whole facility.

Elsewhere on Friday, the city announced two new coronavirus testing sites are being set up in the downtown core, including a shift for the drive-thru testing centre on Coventry Road to the National Arts Centre parking garage.

