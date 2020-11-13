COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of city-run daycare in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The previously announced COVID-19 outbreak at the Esther By Child Care Centre has now seen the novel coronavirus spread to another cohort in the daycare, forcing the city-run facility to close.

City staff said in a memo Thursday night that two children — one preschooler and one toddler — have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Caldwell Avenue child-care centre.

Staff first said on Monday that a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, warranting the shutdown of only the preschool cohort while Ottawa Public Health conducted contact tracing.

The local public health unit said at the time that close contacts in the preschool cohort should stay home and self-isolate, while the daycare’s toddler program could remain open.

But Thursday’s news that children in both programs have tested positive has now prompted a facility-wide closure as of Friday.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals has been asked to self-isolate pending further OPH investigation.

