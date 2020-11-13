Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of city-run daycare in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:46 am
A coronavirus outbreak at a City of Ottawa-run daycare has spread to another cohort in the facility.
A coronavirus outbreak at a City of Ottawa-run daycare has spread to another cohort in the facility. Global News / File photo

The previously announced COVID-19 outbreak at the Esther By Child Care Centre has now seen the novel coronavirus spread to another cohort in the daycare, forcing the city-run facility to close.

City staff said in a memo Thursday night that two children — one preschooler and one toddler — have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Caldwell Avenue child-care centre.

Staff first said on Monday that a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, warranting the shutdown of only the preschool cohort while Ottawa Public Health conducted contact tracing.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ottawa reports spike of 91 new COVID-19 cases

The local public health unit said at the time that close contacts in the preschool cohort should stay home and self-isolate, while the daycare’s toddler program could remain open.

But Thursday’s news that children in both programs have tested positive has now prompted a facility-wide closure as of Friday.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals has been asked to self-isolate pending further OPH investigation.

