Coronavirus: 4 new cases in Northumberland County, 1 in City of Kawartha Lakes

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Four of the cases are in Northumberland County and one is in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The five new cases puts the health unit’s overall total at 268. There are currently seven active cases — five in Northumberland County (57 total) and two in the City of Kawartha Lakes (189 total). All 22 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved.

The health unit says 241 cases have been resolved — approximately 90 per cent. Since the pandemic, there have been 33 deaths due to COVID-19, including 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 of which were the result of an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

There has been one death in Northumberland County.

The health unit also reports the following high-risk contacts — defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case:

3 in Haliburton County

21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes

8 in Haliburton County

