COVID-19: Staff member at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg tests positive; risk exposure low

A staff member Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday morning.

It is expected the case will be reflected in the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s case data to be released later Wednesday.

The hospital says the individual was working on Thursday and Friday afternoon (Nov. 5 and Nov. 6) and early Monday and is currently at home in self-isolation.

“Our occupational health and safety office is working closely with their local public health colleagues and regional infectious disease experts to minimize any risk,” stated Linda Davis, hospital president and CEO.

“The risk of exposure is considered low. Case and contact tracing is now completed and no other COVID-19 cases have been detected among the patient population or hospital team at this time. Inpatients, staff and physicians who may have come into contact with the individual are now in the process of being notified by NHH with instructions to self-monitor for any symptoms and, as directed, self-isolate and seek testing.”

Davis said a “small number” of inpatients have been isolated as a precaution and enhanced cleaning of the areas of the hospital where the individual was working has been completed.

“It remains safe to attend the hospital for care as required,” she said.

There are no changes to the hospital’s COVID-19 visitor policy at this time or changes to service delivery.

