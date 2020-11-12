Menu

Health

Coronavirus: More possible COVID-19 exposures reported in Okanagan

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 10:18 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File

Interior Health is reporting possible COVID-19 exposure at Mission Hill Elementary School in Vernon.

The exposure dates are Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Read more: Coronavirus: ‘Exposures coming faster than we can keep up,’ says Central Okanagan Teachers Association

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is also reporting a case of COVID-19 on a flight from Vancouver to Kelowna on Nov. 3.

Read more: B.C. on track to see 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day if changes not made: Modelling numbers

People on Air Canada flight 8418, especially those in rows one through seven, could be affected.

There are currently no active public exposures within the Interior Health Region.

Click to play video 'B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar' B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar
B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaOkanaganVernonAir Canada
