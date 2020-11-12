Coronavirus: More possible COVID-19 exposures reported in Okanagan

Interior Health is reporting possible COVID-19 exposure at Mission Hill Elementary School in Vernon.
The exposure dates are Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
Contact tracing is ongoing.
The BC Centre for Disease Control is also reporting a case of COVID-19 on a flight from Vancouver to Kelowna on Nov. 3.
People on Air Canada flight 8418, especially those in rows one through seven, could be affected.
There are currently no active public exposures within the Interior Health Region.
