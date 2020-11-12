Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, adds 1,130 cases over 2 days

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 6:18 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update

More British Columbians are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time in the pandemic so far.

At her Thursday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 155 people were in hospital with the virus. The previous record of 149 was recorded in the first week of April.

Forty-four people were in critical or intensive care.

The province added 1,130 cases over two days, 536 on Wednesday and 594 on Thursday — the latter also an all-time record.

Story continues below advertisement

There were four new deaths, bringing the total to 288.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Last Thursday, Henry said the province had no immediate plans to cancel surgeries amid rising hospitalizations, saying the health-care system was “well within” its planned ability to respond to new cases.

Read more: B.C.’s top doctor to present new modelling data following recent surge of COVID-19 cases

There was a record of 5,793 active cases Thursday. And a record 11,091 people were isolating due to possible exposure, a jump of 1,300 in just two days.

Sixty-nine per cent of B.C.’s 20,368 cases have recovered.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBonnie Henry
Flyers
More weekly flyers