B.C. sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, adds 1,130 cases over 2 days

More British Columbians are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time in the pandemic so far.

At her Thursday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 155 people were in hospital with the virus. The previous record of 149 was recorded in the first week of April.

Forty-four people were in critical or intensive care.

The province added 1,130 cases over two days, 536 on Wednesday and 594 on Thursday — the latter also an all-time record.

There were four new deaths, bringing the total to 288.

Last Thursday, Henry said the province had no immediate plans to cancel surgeries amid rising hospitalizations, saying the health-care system was “well within” its planned ability to respond to new cases.

There was a record of 5,793 active cases Thursday. And a record 11,091 people were isolating due to possible exposure, a jump of 1,300 in just two days.

Sixty-nine per cent of B.C.’s 20,368 cases have recovered.

