Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C.’s top doctor to present new modelling data following recent surge of COVID-19 cases

By Richard Zussman Global News
Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks on June 24, 2020.
Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks on June 24, 2020. Global News

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release new modelling data Thursday amid a substantial jump in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Thursday’s modelling update will be the first since the beginning of October. The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry to unveil latest modeling projections on Thursday' Dr. Bonnie Henry to unveil latest modeling projections on Thursday
Dr. Bonnie Henry to unveil latest modeling projections on Thursday

The data is expected to show the recent trendlines on the spread of the novel coronavirus. Henry said the data will support the decision to implement new regional measures to crack down on social gatherings in Metro Vancouver.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In the last two weeks, we started to see rapid increasing growths, so more exponential growth, particularly focused in the Vancouver Coastal-Fraser Health regions,” Henry said Saturday when announcing the new measures.

Read more: Marginal increase in COVID-19 cases among B.C. children since start of school, province reports

“That’s the reason why we’re taking these additional actions to address that rapid transmission and rapid increase in people being affected here in this region.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusDr. Bonnie HenryBC COVID-19CasesModellingvirus spread
Flyers
More weekly flyers