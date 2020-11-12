B.C.’s top doctor to present new modelling data following recent surge of COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release new modelling data Thursday amid a substantial jump in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Thursday’s modelling update will be the first since the beginning of October. The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

3:48 Dr. Bonnie Henry to unveil latest modeling projections on Thursday Dr. Bonnie Henry to unveil latest modeling projections on Thursday

The data is expected to show the recent trendlines on the spread of the novel coronavirus. Henry said the data will support the decision to implement new regional measures to crack down on social gatherings in Metro Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the last two weeks, we started to see rapid increasing growths, so more exponential growth, particularly focused in the Vancouver Coastal-Fraser Health regions,” Henry said Saturday when announcing the new measures.

“That’s the reason why we’re taking these additional actions to address that rapid transmission and rapid increase in people being affected here in this region.”