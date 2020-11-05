B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m., Thursday.
The briefing comes a day after B.C. set new records for active cases and people isolating due to exposure to the virus.
There were 3,120 active cases, while 7,133 people were self-isolating, officials said.
A “superspreader” event was also identified this week at a Chilliwack dance school, while the province also confirmed a second case of MIS-C, a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in children.
As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of B.C.’s 16,135 cases had recovered.
