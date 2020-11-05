Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 4:41 pm
Click to play video 'Keith Baldrey with B.C.’S latest COVID-19 cases' Keith Baldrey with B.C.’S latest COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Keith Baldrey with B.C.'S latest COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m., Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

The briefing comes a day after B.C. set new records for active cases and people isolating due to exposure to the virus.

Read more: B.C. reports 335 new COVID-19 cases; sets records for active cases and people isolating

There were 3,120 active cases, while 7,133 people were self-isolating, officials said.

A “superspreader” event was also identified this week at a Chilliwack dance school, while the province also confirmed a second case of MIS-C, a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in children.

As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of B.C.’s 16,135 cases had recovered.

Click to play video 'Calls for mass testing in B.C. care homes' Calls for mass testing in B.C. care homes
Calls for mass testing in B.C. care homes
