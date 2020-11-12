Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in Barrington Street Superstore

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 4:29 pm
Braemar Superstore
Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a grocery store in Halifax.

The province says a person who tested positive may have been infectious on Nov. 7 while visiting the Barrington Street Atlantic Superstore between 9 and 10 a.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21.

Nearly a dozen potential coronavirus exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports new potential exposures, advises Bitter End patrons to get tested

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
