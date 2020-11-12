Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in Barrington Street Superstore

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a grocery store in Halifax.

The province says a person who tested positive may have been infectious on Nov. 7 while visiting the Barrington Street Atlantic Superstore between 9 and 10 a.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

2:58 Nova Scotia imposes new rules around self-isolation Nova Scotia imposes new rules around self-isolation

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly a dozen potential coronavirus exposure locations have been identified in Halifax last week.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath