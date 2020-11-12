More measures considered as Saskatchewan approaches 4,500 total coronavirus cases

More public health measures are being considered by the Health Ministry and chief medical health officer after Saskatchewan broke its record amount of coronavirus hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row.

These unspecified measures will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

In the province, 49 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 36 are receiving inpatient care and 13 are in intensive care.

Health officials said there were 111 new cases in the daily update on Thursday, with the overall total for the province growing to 4,437 since the first case was reported in March. Residence information is still pending on five of the new cases.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 25, while there are 24 in Saskatoon, eight each in far north central and north central, seven each in north west, central east and south east, six in far north east, five each in far north west and south central and four in south west.

Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,949.

There are currently 1,459 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths. This is the highest amount to date.

There have been 29 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,145 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 289,366 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

