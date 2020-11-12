CrossIron Mills hosting new outdoor Christmas market amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with CrossIron Mills have announced the shopping centre will be hosting an outdoor Christmas market this year so visitors have a safe way to celebrate the season amid COVID-19.

The Holiday Haven market will include holiday shopping from local artisans, Christmas trees for sale, food trucks, ice carvings and visits with sled dogs.

“We worked very closely with the local health authorities to develop safe holiday programs that capture the magic of the season,” spokesperson Neha Khare said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and comply with the protocols and guidelines established by public health and government authorities, including potentially revising programs at the guidance of public health authorities.”

In addition to the Christmas market, CrossIron Mills will be offering family portrait sessions in the mall with proceeds going towards the Airdrie Food Bank. Reservations for the sessions can be made online at CrossIromMills.com.

Photos with Santa will also be available at Bass Pro Shops until Dec. 24, but will function differently than in years past.

According to Bass Pro Shops’ website, families will face temperature screenings before seeing Saint Nick, lineups will follow social distancing guidelines and an acrylic barrier (called a “magic Santa shield”) will stand in place between visitors and the jolly old elf.

Masks became mandatory at CrossIron Mills on Nov. 1 so patrons will be expected to wear one while taking a picture with Santa.

All surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized after every visit with Santa.