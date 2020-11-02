Masks now mandatory at CrossIron Mills amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers visiting CrossIron Mills must now wear masks, which became mandatory at the mall starting on Nov. 1.

CrossIron Mills is located outside of Calgary in Rocky View County so it’s not covered by the City of Calgary’s face coverings bylaw, and at this time Rocky View County has not imposed mandatory mask-wearing.

CrossIron Mills spokesperson Neha Khare said 98 per cent of stores in the mall already had a mandatory mask policy, so the move helps alleviate exposure risk in hallways and common areas.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the mall and “rigorous sanitization procedures” are in place for washrooms, tables, door handles, and other high-touch surfaces, according to the CrossIron Mills website.

Shoppers inside the CrossIron Mills shopping centre on Nov. 2, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

In addition, Khare said seating in the food court has been reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Visitors to the mall are asked to respect social distancing and follow the directional arrows throughout the shopping centre.

The mall recently expanded shopping hours and is now open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays and Holidays.