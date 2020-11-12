Hamilton invites residents’ questions on COVID-19, hosts virtual town hall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton residents who have questions about the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to get some answers Thursday night.

The City of Hamilton will hold another virtual town hall at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions or via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has 382 active coronavirus cases as of Nov. 11 and 2,262 since the pandemic began.

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 18.

Health officials say there have been 404 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Last week, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, told city councillors the city was doing “okay” averaging around 20 cases per day during late September and early October.

Under Ontario’s new COVID-19 response framework, the number put Hamilton in the yellow “protect” category of the protocol since the city’s weekly incidence rate was between 10 and 39.9 per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Richardson said cases over the last week are now averaging 43 cases per day and rising.

“Given the behaviours we’re seeing and the things that we hear about during the case management and contact tracing that we do, the numbers are going to continue to get higher and higher unless we change something,” Richardson said.