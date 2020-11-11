Global News at Noon Toronto November 11 2020 12:09pm 02:24 War vets at Sunnybrook’s Veteran Centre in Toronto observe 1st COVID-era Remembrance Day All public Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marianne Dimain reports on how local veterans were honoured. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?