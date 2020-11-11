Menu

Crime

Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal crash that killed a 10-year-old boy

By Emily Olsen Global News
Click to play video 'Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision' Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision
A Lethbridge man has pleaded not guilty in a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy last April. The boy’s family says the plea is prolonging their wait for closure. Emily Olsen reports.

A Lethbridge man charged in the fatal collision that killed a 10-year-old boy last April has pleaded not guilty.

Neil Martin Skjodt, 52, is charged with one count of careless driving under the traffic safety act rather than under the criminal code after police determined there was no criminality involved in the incident.

Read more: ‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Lethbridge rallies in support of family after death of 10-year-old son

10-year-old Charles McIntyre was crossing a parking lot crosswalk on April 13 with his family near Aquitania Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive when he was hit by the SUV and later died in hospital. 

The charge of careless driving allows for a maximum fine of $2,000 and/or six months in jail, as well as a possible license suspension.

The plea comes six months after the charge was initially laid.

Click to play video 'Lethbridge community rallies to support family mourning 10-year-old' Lethbridge community rallies to support family mourning 10-year-old
Lethbridge community rallies to support family mourning 10-year-old – Apr 16, 2020

A spokesperson for the McIntyre family sent a statement to Global News on Tuesday.

“Having this not guilty plea is quite upsetting to the family,” read the statement.

“We don’t feel that Dr. Neil Skjodt is taking responsibility for his actions.”

The statement added that this case going to trial is now prolonging the situation for their entire family and doesn’t allow for the closure they’ve been seeking.

Read more: Community rallies around family mourning 10-year-old hit, killed by car

Police said McIntyre and his family were using the crosswalk properly and were in no way at fault.

Dr. Skjodt will appear back in court on December 10 when a trial date is expected to be set.

