Boy dies after pedestrian collision in west Lethbridge

A 10-year-old boy has died after a pedestrian collision in west Lethbridge on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Whoop-Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard, officers said.

Police said they responded shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a vehicle was travelling south on Aquitania Boulevard and was making a right turn onto Whoop-Up Drive when it struck two young boys in a crosswalk. Their father was walking with them.

“A nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and the father was not injured,” Lethbridge police said in a news release.

"Tragically, a 10-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital."

Police said the vehicle was facing a yield sign.

The investigation into the collision continues.