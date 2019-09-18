Crime
September 18, 2019 11:18 am

No charges laid against truck driver in fatal crash involving pedestrian: Halifax police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A deadly crash on July 22 left one woman dead, closing down an area of Lady Hammond Road.

A A

Halifax Regional Police say they will not lay any charges against the driver of a transport truck that fatally struck a pedestrian in July.

Police say officers responded to a report of a collision on Lady Hammond Road at approximately 11:10 a.m. on July 22.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision

A pedestrian was struck by a transport truck turning onto Lady Hammond Road from MacKintosh Street while on the road, according to police.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from Halifax, died from her injuries at the scene.

Police say their investigation found there “was no evidence” to support laying charges against the driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Dartmouth.

WATCH: Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

However, police say the driver was issued two summary offence tickets for equipment deficiencies.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Collision
Halifax
Halifax fatal collision
Halifax Fatal Collision involving pedestrian
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Investigation
Lady Hammond Road
Lady Hammond Road crash
pedestrian hit by truck
pedestrian hit by truck Halifax

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.