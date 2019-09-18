No charges laid against truck driver in fatal crash involving pedestrian: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say they will not lay any charges against the driver of a transport truck that fatally struck a pedestrian in July.
Police say officers responded to a report of a collision on Lady Hammond Road at approximately 11:10 a.m. on July 22.
A pedestrian was struck by a transport truck turning onto Lady Hammond Road from MacKintosh Street while on the road, according to police.
The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from Halifax, died from her injuries at the scene.
Police say their investigation found there “was no evidence” to support laying charges against the driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Dartmouth.
However, police say the driver was issued two summary offence tickets for equipment deficiencies.
