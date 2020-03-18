Menu

Traffic

Longueuil police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 7:45 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 7:46 pm
Longueuil police are investigating a fatal collision involving a truck and a pedestrian. Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Longueuil police are investigating a fatal collision involving a truck and a pedestrian. Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Longueuil.

The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Curé-Poirier West and Taschereau boulevards.

Longueuil police say a woman was killed after she was struck by an 18-wheeler truck.

The driver of the truck is being treated for shock.

Collision experts, investigators and Forensic Identification Specialists have been dispatched to the scene.

The circumstances leading to the fatal collision are still unclear.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they investigate.

