‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Lethbridge rallies in support of family after death of 10-year-old son

The Lethbridge community gathered on Saturday to support a family mourning the loss of their beloved little boy.

Charles Douglas McIntyre, 10, died in hospital on April 13 after being hit by a car in West Lethbridge, according to police.

Supporters lined the streets with handmade signs, balloons and the colour green, which was McIntyre’s favourite.

Those in attendance stood in reverence along Coalbanks Gate West and Keystone Terrace West as the family’s procession slowly drove by.

Lethbridge residents maintaining social distance as they stood waiting for the McIntyre procession on Saturday. Emily Olsen / Global News A procession of vehicles drove slowly through streets lined with supporters and green balloons on Saturday. Emily Olsen / Global News

People told Global News they never knew McIntyre or his family but the news of his tragic passing has left many in the community shaken.

“It was devastating,” said Doug Spoulos, who attended on Saturday with his family. “I’ve got kids and so you just imagine what they must be going through.” Tweet This

“He was really silly,” his schoolmate Madison Colon said. “He was in my class and he loved pickles.”

She said that many of his classmates lovingly called McIntyre “Pickle” after a joke made in French class continued throughout the semester.

Many of the handmade posters on display featured a carefully drawn pickle along with well-wishes for the family.

Posters at Saturday's procession showed messages of support for the McIntyre family. Emily Olsen / Global News

“He was so funny and kind,” schoolmate Bella Fox said.

McIntyre’s father Lee had the support of his entire office on Saturday as well.

His employer, Kevin Neufeldt, said it was important to show support for the family.

“It’s an unimaginable tragedy and it’s not something you can try and make sense of,” Neufeldt said. “It’s a testament to Lee and to the family and the community that this many people are here today.” Tweet This

In a statement to Global News on Saturday, McIntyre’s family said:

“The support is overwhelming. How the community has embraced our family is beyond words. The turnout today was beautiful. The signs, hearts, words, tears and ‘green wave.’ Thank you to Charles’ friends, school, church family, YMCA family and everyone else touched by our little boy.

“This is a day we shouldn’t be experiencing when we talk about a 10-year-old boy but we couldn’t have more love and support around us.”

Many people lining the streets said they weren’t surprised by the hundreds that showed up on Saturday, which included community leaders, teachers, schoolmates, friends and strangers.

“Lethbridge is definitely a community that supports everyone when something happens,” said Carly Spoulos. Tweet This

His family describes 10-year-old Charles Douglas McIntyre as a vibrant, goofy, redheaded boy who loved spending time with his brother. Kara Dyer

McIntyre’s classmates said it was the perfect tribute to the vibrant, happy boy.

“He was really energetic, so he really liked lots of fun, happy things,” 10-year-old Taite Low said.

“He would be super proud of everybody here,” added Madison Colon.

