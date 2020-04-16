Menu

Crime

Community rallies around family mourning 10-year-old hit, killed by car

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 7:13 pm
Lethbridge community rallies to support family mourning 10-year-old
One Lethbridge family is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car on Monday afternoon. As Emily Olsen reports, the family says their community is rallying around them.

A Lethbridge family is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car turning from Aquitania Boulevard onto Whoop Up Drive on Monday afternoon. 

The family and friends of Charles Douglas McIntyre are devastated, but say that despite social distancing, the Lethbridge community is rallying around them.

READ MORE: 10-year-old boy killed, brother injured after being hit by car in Lethbridge

In the days since the accident, community members have reached out with prayers, love, food, financial support and fond memories of their vibrant, red-headed little boy, and the family says those gestures have not gone unnoticed.

A family service has been planned for Saturday. The boy’s aunt Kara Dyer says anyone is welcome to stand, lining Coalbanks Gate West and Keystone Terrace West at 12:30 p.m., in support of McIntyre’s family.

READ MORE: 10-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle in Coaldale

Story continues below advertisement

They ask that those in attendance keep proper social distance, bring displays of love, and wear the boy’s favourite colour, green.

His family tells Global News McIntyre was a lovable, goofy, adventurous boy who loved camping, video games and going to the movies with his little brother, Simon. 

His family describes 10-year-old Charles Douglas McIntyre as a vibrant, goofy, redheaded boy who loved spending time with his brother. Kara Dyer
His family describes 10-year-old Charles Douglas McIntyre as a vibrant, goofy, redheaded boy who loved spending time with his brother. Kara Dyer
His family describes 10-year-old Charles Douglas McIntyre as a vibrant, goofy, redheaded boy who loved spending time with his brother.
His family describes 10-year-old Charles Douglas McIntyre as a vibrant, goofy, redheaded boy who loved spending time with his brother. Kara Dyer

They say his friends and teachers at Coalbanks Elementary School are heartbroken, and that many Lethbridge public schools have lowered their flags to half mast.

A direct savings account has been set up by Dyer for anyone interested in providing monetary support.

A public celebration of life will be held once the restrictions surrounding the pandemic are lifted.

Lethbridge Police say they expect to have an update on the investigation into the collision next week.

