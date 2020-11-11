Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Zorra Twp. crash claims life of 49-year-old ATV driver: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 11, 2020 2:52 pm
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 49-year-old Zorra Township resident has died after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning involving an ATV and car.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of 41st Line and Road 96 in Oxford County, about 10 kilometres southwest of Tavistock, Ont.

Details about the collision remain limited, but Oxford OPP said the driver of the ATV was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver and lone occupant of the car were not physically hurt, police said.

An investigation into the collision continues, and 41st Line and Road 96 is expected to remain closed into the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

