Man wanted in connected with death investigation arrested near Windsor: Lambton OPP

Lambton County OPP say a man wanted in connection with a death investigation on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation has been arrested in Amherstburg, near Windsor.

In an update on Tuesday, police confirmed that Evan Wolfe was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree murder.

OPP say the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg detachment responded to a call for service on Monday that “yielded information” suggesting the suspect was in their jurisdiction.

Windsor police then contained an area in Amherstburg and “were able to locate and arrest the suspect without incident,” OPP say.

Few details about the death investigation have been released.

OPP have only said that they and Anishinabek Police Service responded to an incident on Sunday on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details about the victim, but say the accused remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call OPP or APS at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

