Manitoba sets deadly record with 9 deaths, adds 431 more coronavirus cases

Manitoba broke another record Wednesday as the province reported nine deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The deadly day was accompanied by 431 more cases reported.

The deaths include:

a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 60s from the Northern health region;

a man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Boniface Hospital outbreak;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Parkview Place outbreak;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Misericordia Place Personal Care Home;

a woman in her 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Victoria hospital outbreak; and

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence, Assisted Living Facility cluster.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate was at 10.7 per cent, and 5,334 people got tested Tuesday. Winnipeg’s rate was slightly higher at 10.8 per cent.

There are currently 218 people in hospital, with 32 of those in ICU, and 3,509 recovered.

The record numbers come as all of Manitoba prepares to go into a deeper lockdown Thursday.

Meanwhile, Opaskwayak Cree Nation reported its first death and has put the community in lockdown for two weeks.

Premier Brian Pallister said the province is at a critical point in its fight against the virus.

“What we’ve seen in this second wave is many more contacts, we’ve lost track of those fundamentals,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer.

“Work from home if possible, reduce travel unless it’s absolutely essential, and most of all, limit your contacts to your household only.” Tweet This

Roussin said the trend for Manitoba’s test positivity rate is going up in all areas, which is why the entire province is moving into Level Red.

The province is hoping to drive the rate of people testing positive down to three per cent, he added.

“It’s a Manitoba-wide step that we need to take.”