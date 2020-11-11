Coronavirus: 3 confirmed cases, 1 presumptive tied to 3 TVDSB schools across 3 counties

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting two more schools with cases of COVID-19, and one school with a presumptive case awaiting confirmation, across three counties and within the jurisdictions of two health units.

The board says the Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed a positive case at Eagle Heights Public School in London, while Southwestern Public Health has identified two cases at Northdale Public School in Woodstock and is currently investigating a possible case at Straffordville Public School, south of Tillsonburg.

According to the board, the school community of Eagle Heights Public School was “immediately notified” of the case there.

“At this time, no classrooms are required to close,” the board said.

The MLHU is in the process of identifying close contacts with the person confirmed to have COVID-19. The board says if the health unit does not contact you, then your child is not considered at risk.

In Woodstock, the board says it immediately notified members of the Northdale Public School community.

“SWPH is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice,” the board says.

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.”

3:59 How Ontario schools can improve safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic How Ontario schools can improve safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic

At Straffordville Public School, the board says SWPH was notified on Tuesday about an “ill individual” who attended the school on Friday.

“Confirmation of COVID-19 is currently pending for this individual,” the TVDSB said.

Again, the board says the community was notified of the possible case and the health unit is in the process of identifying close contacts and “following up directly to provide specific testing advice.”

All three schools remain open with school buses running as usual.

The board says it is “following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education.”