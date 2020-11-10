Sarnia police use Taser to take knife-wielding woman into custody

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman is facing a long list of charges after police were called to a disturbance in east Sarnia, Ont., over the weekend.

Police say the suspect entered a coffee shop in the 1600 block of London Line around 3 p.m. Sunday, causing a disturbance with several people inside and causing minor injuries when she hit one person with an undisclosed object.

From there, police say the suspect walked to a nearby motel where they confronted another person, and unsuccessfully tried to enter some rooms. When officers arrived at the motel, they say they found the suspect in an “agitated state,” stabbing the tires of a parked vehicle with the knife.

When the suspect began to approach officers with the knife, one deployed their Taser to help bring the woman into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault of a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.